Dompoasehene warns encroachers on Apagya SHS land

Dompoasehene

Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II, the Dompoasehene, has issued a stern warning to encroachers regarding the Apagya SHS land.

During the school's inaugural matriculation and dormitory naming ceremony at Apagya in the Ashanti Region, the traditional leader emphasized the importance of refraining from occupying the school's land and instead supporting its development.



In an exclusive interaction with Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo, the Dompoasehene urged students to prioritise their education, highlighting their potential to become future leaders.



Additionally, he decreed that individuals with any disputes related to the school, including property or land issues, should consider relinquishing them for the school's growth and mutual benefit, assuring his commitment to overseeing conflict resolutions.



The headmaster of Apagya SHS, Michael Nti, disclosed that the first-year student population exceeds 300, with matriculation ceremonies and dormitory naming underway.

However, he voiced concerns about community members engaging in agribusiness activities during school hours, which hampers the school's progress. Nti also pointed out challenges such as inadequate restroom facilities, dusty classrooms, and the absence of a school bus.



Representing the Education Minister, Ashanti Regional Free SHS Coordinator, Charles Owusu Brobbey, highlighted significant developments.



He announced the school's doubled population, from 300 to 600, and outlined plans to introduce STEM education. Brobbey stressed the necessity of fencing to bolster security and mentioned arrangements for computer installations within the school premises.