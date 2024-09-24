News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Don't add everything to your manifestoes - Prof. Alidu Seidu to politicians

Prof Alidu Professor Alidu Seidu

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Alidu Seidu, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has advised political parties to streamline their manifestos by focusing on achievable policies.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live