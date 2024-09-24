Don't add everything to your manifestoes - Prof. Alidu Seidu to politicians

Professor Alidu Seidu, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has advised political parties to streamline their manifestos by focusing on achievable policies.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing impactful ideas instead of overwhelming voters with lengthy documents filled with numerous proposals.



Seidu highlighted that manifestos act as political contracts, and parties should ensure they keep their promises to maintain accountability.



He noted that political parties should cost their key policy initiatives to determine the necessary funding sources, whether through public, private, or public-private partnerships.

Seidu warned that private sector investment depends on the viability and risk assessment of proposed projects.



The discourse followed Joy FM’s recent Manifesto Debate on the Creative Economy, where various political parties were challenged to clarify their commitments to the arts and creative sectors, a field where they have often faced scrutiny for unmet promises.



