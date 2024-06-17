Don’t create tension in Oforikrom Constituency — NPP PC to political actors

Michael Kwasi Aidoo

Source: 3news

Michael Kwasi Aidoo, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Oforikrom Constituency, has urged political leaders to avoid comments that could disrupt peace before, during, and after the December elections.

Emphasizing the area's historical unity despite its diverse population, Aidoo highlighted the importance of maintaining peace for development.



He warned against the use of intemperate language and unsubstantiated claims, which could lead to political instability.

"Peace is the pinnacle for development," Aidoo stated, calling for cautious rhetoric to prevent unnecessary tension in the area.



