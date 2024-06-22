Don’t dare vote for Mahama – Kwamena Duncan warns Ghanaians

Menu ›
News
Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: dailynewsghana.net
Former Central Region Minister Kwamena Duncan has urged Ghanaians not to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, labeling him as "the past."
Speaking on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" program, Duncan highlighted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the future, especially after being named Chief of Unity by the Overlord of Gonjaland.
Duncan warned that voting for Mahama would be detrimental, advocating for leadership under Bawumia.
He praised Bawumia's pledge to renovate the Jakpa Palace, showcasing his commitment to unity and progress.
Read full article
Source: dailynewsghana.net
Related Articles:
- Mahama’s naked honesty denied him victory in 2016 – NDC campaign team member
- Akufo-Addo warns NDC
- Election 2024: Mahama has superior records than Akufo-Addo and Bawumia – Alex Segbefia
- Cheddar and other third forces can’t garner 100,000 votes – Dennis Miracles
- Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warns politicians against using area for campaigns
- Read all related articles