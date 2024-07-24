Don’t disclose KATH’s secrets – Court restrains Hospital’s former Solicitor

Kwame Adofo

The Kumasi High Court has issued an injunction against Kwame Adofo, a former solicitor for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), preventing him from disclosing any confidential information he acquired during his tenure from 2018 to December 2023.

The court’s order, signed by Chief Registrar Ustarz Hamza, prohibits Adofo from sharing details on social media, radio, or television, aiming to safeguard the hospital's reputation and confidential matters.

This legal move underscores the critical need for confidentiality and ethical conduct in the healthcare sector.



