Don’t fall for NPP’s gimmicks about the 24-hour economy not making sense – Fiifi Kwetey

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, newly appointed General Secretary and campaign team leader for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Ghanaians to recognize the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) efforts to undermine the 24-hour economy policy.

Speaking on GTV’s “Talking Point” on June 23, 2024, Kwetey asserted that the NPP is trying to discredit the policy, but the NDC is dedicated to educating the public on its benefits.

He highlighted the potential of the policy to boost production by utilizing incentives, tariffs, and tax systems. Kwetey stressed the need for ongoing public education to counter the NPP’s misconceptions.



Read full article