Don’t give tithes on loans: Bishop Allotey admonishes

Dr. Dominic Allotey, General Overseer of Living Faith Ministries International Church in Accra, has advised Ghanaians against using bank loans to pay tithes, warning of potential legal consequences.

Speaking at Rhema House during a series on economic empowerment, he clarified that tithes should come from income, not borrowed money.



Dr. Allotey also urged churches to schedule services outside of work hours to support members' professional commitments, emphasizing the importance of principles like hard work and accountability for success.

His comments were part of the "Covenant of Increase," a summit aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs and business leaders in Africa.



