Don’t hold yourself out as NDC PC for Amenfi Central – Court to Joana Cudjoe Gyan

The High Court in Sekondi, Western Region, has granted an injunction against Joana Cudjoe Gyan, preventing her from representing herself as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate-elect for Amenfi Central.

Allegations of voter ID and party card forgery prompted the injunction.



The court also restrained the NDC from recognizing Gyan as their candidate.

The injunction is pending a final determination of the matter.



The court mandated the applicants to provide an undertaking to pay damages if the injunction is found to be unwarranted.



