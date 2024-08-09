Don’t judge NPP based on recent challenges – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians not to judge the party solely on recent challenges, emphasizing their potential to enhance the economy.

Speaking in Benyin, Western Region, he highlighted the party's role in creating growth opportunities and stressed the importance of skill development for job creation.



Dr. Prempeh also announced the upcoming $12 million petroleum hub project in Jomoro, set to be inaugurated by the President on August 19th, which is expected to boost employment and revitalize the local economy.

Local chief Awulae Annor Adjei praised his contributions to the project.



Read full article