Don't use our DRIP equipment to settle personal scores - NPP Youth organizer warns

NPP National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha has urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) heads to effectively use the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) to benefit their communities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched DRIP on July 31, commissioning over 2,000 pieces of essential equipment at Black Star Square to improve Ghana's road networks and decentralize development.

Mustapha, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, warned against misuse of the equipment due to personal or partisan conflicts, emphasizing the need for responsible and effective use to avoid wasting resources and ensure community development.



