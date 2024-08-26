Don’t vote for people to come and live like ‘Arabian Kings’ – Ablakwa to Ghanaians

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, has urged Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections, accusing the government of misusing public funds.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Ablakwa criticized the NPP for leading an extravagant lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers, citing examples like President Akufo-Addo's refusal to use the presidential jet and the costly design additions to the National Cathedral project.

He warned that the NPP's lavish spending is burdening the country and called for a change in leadership to prevent further financial mismanagement.



