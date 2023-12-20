Don’t wait on government for survival — Kennedy Agyapong to graduates

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: GNA

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, has admonished graduates not to wait on government for their survival after school.

He challenged them to go out and do something valuable and profitable for themselves.



Mr Agyapong said this as a guest speaker at the 30th Congregation Ceremony of the Valley View University in Accra.



The event saw 1310 students graduate, comprising 122 post graduates and 1188 undergraduates.



It was on the theme: “Imparting Excellence, Integrity and Service: Nurturing Ethical Leaders in a Changing World”.



Mr Agyapong urged them to be open to offers that came their way, and not be too selective on opportunities.

“Even if you must sell to make ends meet, do. Don’t say because I am educated this does not befit me. You should rather aim at bringing a difference to your trade with the knowledge and skills you acquired in school,” he added.



Mr Agyapong admonished the graduates to be the change they wanted to see in public life and society in general.



“The change in behavior and ethics we yearn for in this country begins with you. Go out there and show forth integrity and discipline in all your dealings. Don’t look beyond your shoulders, it begins and starts with you,” he charged.



Mr Agyapong pledged to adopt the University’s Agriculture Department and make it a modernised and well-stocked Department, as well as help them establish an Agricultural Engineering School.



He said he would use the Department and School as a springboard to push forth his vision to create opportunities for the youth in the agriculture value chain.

Meanwhile, the University conferred an honorary doctorate degree on (H.E.) Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, Nigeria, for his philanthropic works and support to education in his state.



Professor William Koomson, Vice Chancellor of VVU, said the University was delighted with the philanthropic works the Governor had carried out in his state, especially in the area of education.



He said he had supported educational delivery through the provisions of scholarships opportunities to brilliant but needy students.



The University also presented special prizes to the best graduating students in each department and to Ms Alandu Nancy Maaseneh, a BEd Mathematics graduate, for being the overall best graduating student.