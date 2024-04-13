Dormaa Ahenkro mourns tragic loss of student amid abortion allegations

She was provided with medication in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy

In a tragic event that has left the Dormaa Ahenkro community in shock, 19-year-old Abigail Kyeremaa, a student at Dormaa Senior High School, has passed away under troubling circumstances related to an alleged abortion, the Dailyguidenetwork reports.

According to the reports, on the evening of April 9, 2024, Kyeremaa Matilda, 40, residing at Jericho, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro, accompanied by Nana Atuoni Gyabaah, reported to the Dormaa District Police station with a distressing account.



Matilda conveyed that her daughter, Abigail Kyeremaa, had complained of severe abdominal pains earlier in the day.



Upon questioning, Abigail disclosed her pregnancy and revealed that a certain Philip Addae had provided her with medication in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.



Despite efforts to save her, Abigail Kyeremaa tragically passed away shortly after her arrival at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

Philip Addae, the suspect implicated in the case, has been apprehended, cautioned, and detained as investigations continue.



The incident has sparked a wave of concern and introspection within the community, leading to increased scrutiny of issues surrounding reproductive health, abortion practices, and the overall safety and welfare of young individuals.



Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Abigail Kyeremaa's death to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served.