Doubtful paternity cases found in 0.3% of Ghana's registered births

The report also highlights a positive trend in birth registration rates

The latest Statistical Report from Ghana's Births and Deaths Registry has revealed that 0.3% of all registered births in the country are classified as doubtful paternity cases, where the identity of the father is uncertain or unknown.

This statistic underscores the importance of accurate birth registration processes and the challenges faced in establishing paternity in some cases.



Regional disparities in doubtful paternity cases are evident, with the Upper East region having the highest percentage (0.8%) of such cases, followed by the Central region with 0.7%.



In contrast, regions like Upper West, Bono East, Ashanti, Savannah, Northern, and North East report almost all births with known paternity, accounting for 99.9% of registered births.



The report also highlights a positive trend in birth registration rates, with 92.7% of births from January to December 2022 being officially registered, totaling 677,140 births documented within the year. Regions like Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Northern recorded the highest shares of registered births.

While 88% of births occurred in health facilities overall, there are regional variations, with Savannah and Oti regions reporting higher rates of out-of-facility births.



The report also provides insights into the age distribution of mothers, with 87.6% of registered children having mothers between the ages of 20 and 39.



The data from this report is expected to inform policy decisions aimed at improving the efficiency and inclusivity of Ghana's birth registration system.



It highlights the need for continued efforts to address regional disparities, improve paternity determination processes, and ensure that all births are accurately registered, regardless of circumstances.