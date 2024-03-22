Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei inaugurated as 54th President of GhIS

Dr. Arko-Adjei's leadership promises to steer the institution towards greater achievements

Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, a seasoned Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geomatic Engineering, Faculty of Civil and Geo-Engineering, College of Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been officially inaugurated as the 54th President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS).

His induction ceremony marked the conclusion of the 19th Surveyors Week & 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GhIS, held at the Great Hall, KNUST, Kumasi.



Succeeding Surveyor Daud Sulemana Mahama, Dr. Arko-Adjei's ascension to the presidency was met with widespread approval, winning by popular acclamation.



Born on July 21, 1970, in Japekrom, in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.



With over two decades in the field, Dr. Arko-Adjei is a highly trained professional licensed surveyor with a strong background in surveying, teaching, research, consultancy, and mentorship.



During his investiture at the Presidential Ball, Dr. Arko-Adjei emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the goals of the institution.



Drawing parallels from the biblical story of Nehemiah, he highlighted the need for unity in leadership, stressing that no task can be accomplished alone.

His vision for the institution is to leave a legacy of a cohesive and effective team that supports the interests of surveyors in Ghana and serves the public good.



With a remarkable track record of over 40 publications and presentations, as well as supervising numerous MPhil/MSc and undergraduate research students, Dr. Arko-Adjei is poised to lead the GhIS to greater heights.



His research and consultancy work has primarily focused on cadastral surveying, land administration, and geo-information management, with an emphasis on system analysis and geo-information systems development for decision-making.



The AGM, held under the theme "Leveraging Smart Technologies and Ethics for Sustainable Land Management and Infrastructure," sets the stage for Dr. Arko-Adjei's tenure, highlighting the importance of innovative technologies and ethical practices in the field of surveying.



As the new President of the GhIS, Dr. Arko-Adjei's leadership promises to steer the institution towards greater achievements, ensuring the profession's growth and development in Ghana.