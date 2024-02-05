Dr. Asah Asante backs Mahama's call to restore original names of public universities

Dr. Asah Asante

Dr. Asah Asante, lecturer of Political Science at the University of Ghana, has expressed his support for John Mahama's promise to restore the original names of public universities renamed by President Akufo-Addo if he wins the presidential election in 2024.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had renamed some of the country's top educational institutions after prominent Ghanaians, including his predecessors, leading to debates and criticisms from various stakeholders.



Dr. Asante believes that renaming entire universities is unnecessary and could cause confusion among students and faculty members. Instead, he suggests that notable citizens should be recognised with monuments such as halls or blocks within the universities.



"I support Mahama. He should change them and revert them to their original status and then those names that we put on them give them on monuments in terms of blocks or halls. Like the University of Ghana has Limann Hall, it is the manifestation of the hard work that we experienced under Dr. Hilla Limann," Dr Asante said in an interview on Starr FM.

"It is on that basis that we have a hall in the University, the highest learning point of our life. He is great and we don’t need to name a University after Limann before the world will know that we have acknowledged the contributions that he has made."



"Sometimes we want to put the names of people as if they are the ones who’s resources were used in building those institutions. Those types of compensations are nothing but over stretch. We over stretch the contributions and all that," he added.