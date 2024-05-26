Dr Bawumia arrives in Virginia to grace NPP-USA’s 30th anniversary celebration

The celebration will include a fundraising event ahead of Ghana's December 2024 elections

Source: Asaase Radio

Vice President and NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has arrived in Washington DC to lead the NPP-USA’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Themed "30 Years of Political Dedication and Sacrifice," the event will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, with about 1,000 members expected to attend in person and many more joining online.



The celebration will include a fundraising event ahead of Ghana's December 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia will highlight his leadership vision and seek support for his presidential campaign.



The event aims to energize the NPP-USA to support the party's efforts in Ghana.



Read full article