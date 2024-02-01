Dr. Bawumia calls for shift in political priorities towards structural challenges

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has highlighted a concerning trend among African political leaders, emphasizing their inclination towards strategies aimed at securing electoral victories rather than addressing pressing structural challenges.

He underscored the urgent need for a shift in focus towards long-term development initiatives to propel Africa, particularly Ghana, towards meaningful progress.



In his assessment, Dr. Bawumia lamented the historical reluctance of political leaders to confront the underlying structural issues plaguing the continent. He emphasized that instead of tackling these systemic challenges, leaders have often prioritized policies and projects geared towards garnering electoral support.



According to Dr. Bawumia, fostering genuine change and development in Africa, especially in Ghana, necessitates a departure from short-sighted electoral strategies. He stressed the importance of prioritizing the country's long-term interests over immediate political gains.

The Vice President highlighted the critical need for leadership to address the foundational systems driving economic activity. While tangible infrastructure projects like bridges and roads are visible markers of development, Dr. Bawumia underscored the significance of investing in soft infrastructure, such as digitization initiatives.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the transformative potential of initiatives like the national ID card system and digital address infrastructure, despite their lack of immediate visibility. He urged political leaders to recognize the intrinsic value of such endeavors in laying the groundwork for sustainable development.