Dr. Bawumia proposes extension of drivers’ license renewal period

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential Candidate, has proposed extending the validity of drivers' licenses beyond the current two years, aiming to reduce the hassle drivers face in renewing them.

He compared this to the extension of passport validity for greater convenience.



Speaking in Boadua, Eastern Region, during his nationwide campaign, Dr. Bawumia also suggested allocating at least $10 million annually to the Geological Survey Department to improve mineral exploration.

Additionally, he promised to ensure that chiefs receive an equity stake in future small-scale mining operations if elected president.



