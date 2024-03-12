Dr Bawumia to launch Ghana card at birth on March 14

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to launch the ‘Ghana card number at birth’ initiative on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

It would be launched at the Ga North Hospital at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region to pave the way for every child born in Ghana to receive a unique identity number.



The Ghana card will, however, be handed over to the child when he or she attains 15 years. The initiative is christened: “Ghana card number at birth,” which is being championed by the office of the Vice President.

It formed part of efforts by the Government to ensure that every Ghanaian has a Ghana card to enable them to access basic social services with ease.



So far, the National Identification Authority has registered 17.5 million Ghanaians onto its biometric data register