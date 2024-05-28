Dr Bawumia to visit Oti Region on Friday

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will tour the Oti Region on May 31, 2024, as part of his campaign strategy to engage directly with voters.

Oti Regional Minister DSP Daniel Machator (RTD) shared that Bawumia will start with a breakfast meeting with clergy and Muslim leaders, followed by an engagement with the Oti Regional House of Chiefs at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council.



He will then conduct a door-to-door campaign at Dambai Junction and Zongo market, meet students at Dambai College of Education, and interact with party leadership at ORCC.

The region is preparing for his visit with party flags and mini-billboards.



