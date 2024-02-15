Dr. Bawumia urges global cooperation to tackle humanitarian impact of landmines

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called for urgent international collaboration to address the humanitarian impact of improvised anti-personnel mines, emphasizing the need to prevent needless deaths and injuries resulting from their proliferation.

Speaking at the Regional Conference on Addressing the Humanitarian Impact of Improvised Anti-Personnel Mines, the Vice President highlighted the devastating effects of these weapons on innocent civilians and advocated for greater adherence to the Mine Ban Treaty.



The conference, attended by representatives from all 15 ECOWAS countries, 8 from the Sahel region, UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, and stakeholders, aims to unite nations under the common goal of mitigating the severe humanitarian consequences caused by anti-personnel mines. Vice President Bawumia stressed the importance of confronting and addressing the challenges posed by these weapons through collective efforts.



The Mine Ban Treaty, also known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines, seeks to end the suffering and casualties caused by these mines by pursuing four core aims: ensuring universal adherence, clearing mined areas, destroying stockpiled mines, and assisting victims. Currently, 164 State Parties, including Ghana, are part of the convention.



Citing the Landmine Monitor's report for 2022, which revealed that at least 4,710 individuals were killed or injured by landmines or Explosive Remnants of War (ERWs) in 49 states, Vice President Bawumia expressed concern over the significant civilian casualties, especially among children.

He highlighted the urgent need for effective mine clearance and risk mitigation strategies, particularly in African states like Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Nigeria, and Togo, grappling with improvised mine contamination.



Vice President Bawumia urged greater compliance with international laws governing the proper production, storage, and use of weapons of war, emphasizing that adherence to these legal instruments is crucial to preventing further human suffering. He called on states not yet party to the Convention to strive towards ratification.



The conference, attended by high-profile personalities such as H.E. Dr. Ly Thuch of Cambodia, Margaret Arach Orech, Founder and Director of Uganda Landmine Survivor Association, and H.E Irchad Razaaly, Ambassador of the European Union of Ghana, is seen as a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action.



Vice President Bawumia also called for a collective commitment to safeguarding human lives, protecting communities, and advancing peace and stability globally.