Dr. KK Sarpong barred from assuming title of Offinsohene

Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong

The Offinso Municipal Security Council, located in the Ashanti region, has taken action against former GNPC boss Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, barring him from assuming the title of Paramount Chief of the Offinso Traditional Area (Offinsohene).

This decision comes amidst concerns raised by residents and escalating tensions surrounding the selection of a new paramount chief following the passing of Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III.



Despite being twice rejected by the Asantehene for the position, Dr. K.K Sarpong's recent portrayal as the 'true' Paramount Chief in a viral video has further complicated matters.



In response, the Municipal Security Council has issued a warning to Dr. K.K. Sarpong, cautioning him against public appearances or events suggesting his chiefdom status.



The Security Council, acknowledging the security implications, has deployed police personnel to prevent unauthorized access to both the Old and New Palaces, emphasizing that only one chief, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, holds legitimate authority in Offinso.

However, tensions persist as some members of the Offinso Traditional Council criticize the handling of security measures, calling for the transfer of police personnel deemed complicit.



Meanwhile, the new Offinsohene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, has stressed the importance of upholding the authority of the Asantehene, urging respect for established protocols.



Amidst the turmoil, the Asona-Akonkodiase family has disowned the former queen mother for disregarding family ties in her succession choices, further complicating the traditional succession process.