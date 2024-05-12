Dr. Kwakye suggests dollarisation to stabilize Ghana's economy

Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye

Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has proposed adopting the U.S. dollar as Ghana’s currency to stabilize the economy.

He made this suggestion emphasizing the need for a stable currency to bolster economic stability.



“Stabilising the economy is not rocket science. If we feel we cannot maintain the Cedi, let us abandon it and adopt the dollar. Let us dollarise the economy,” he said.



However, he suggested that this should be a temporary measure until the local currency rebounds, at which point Ghana can reintroduce its



currency.



Dollarisation involves recognizing the U.S. dollar as a medium of exchange or legal tender alongside or instead of the domestic currency. It is often adopted when the local currency becomes unstable.

Advantages of dollarisation include lower administrative costs, a more stable financial sector, and lower interest rates. However, disadvantages include loss of monetary autonomy and vulnerability to foreign influence.



Dr. Kwakye also proposed converting the Central Bank into a Currency Board as an alternative for economic stabilization. In a currency board system, the local currency is pegged to a foreign reserve currency, with a fixed exchange rate.



This system does not allow the central bank to influence monetary policy, as it relies on supply and demand for issuing currency and maintaining the fixed exchange rate.



He criticized the government for not implementing available alternatives and instead opting to collateralize the country’s assets for loans.



Dr. Kwakye expressed frustration with the government’s adherence to IMF policies, stating, “Unfortunately, we are being driven by the IMF programme, so, there’s very little we can do. We are bound by their policy and breaching it will attract sanctions.” He emphasized the importance of implementing the right policies to avoid economic challenges.