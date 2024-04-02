Dr. Lawrence Tetteh empathizes with Akufo-Addo's struggles

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has conveyed his sympathy for President Akufo-Addo's burdensome responsibilities in an interview on The Day Show.

Expressing his reluctance towards assuming a presidential role, Dr. Tetteh highlighted the formidable challenges inherent in governing a nation. He emphasized his contentment with his current position, asserting that the freedom to speak his mind without electoral constraints brings him fulfillment.



Referencing the ongoing dilemma surrounding the Anti-LGBTQI bill, Dr. Tetteh underscored the intricate predicament facing President Akufo-Addo. He noted the conflicting roles the President juggles, balancing familial responsibilities with the demands of governance amidst international pressures.

Despite his background in International Relations, Dr. Tetteh reiterated his commitment to his spiritual calling, finding solace in serving God and fulfilling his ministry. He expressed gratitude for the path he has chosen, acknowledging the peace and satisfaction derived from his vocation.



Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Tetteh revealed that although he was initially destined for a career in diplomacy, his current role as a spiritual leader brings him unparalleled joy and purpose. He credited his faith for guiding him through life's challenges, emphasizing the profound sense of fulfillment he derives from his spiritual endeavors.