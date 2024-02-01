Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to deliver keynote address on Ghana's future leadership

Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to address Ghana's future trajectory towards selfless leadership and innovative solutions on February 7, 2024.

This marks his first public speaking engagement since assuming the role of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer following the November 4, 2023, elections.



The event will take place at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA), offering a platform for Dr. Bawumia to outline his vision for the country leading up to the December 7, 2024, polls.

Dr. Bawumia has consistently emphasised his commitment to steering Ghana towards leveraging technology, data, and robust systems to foster inclusive economic growth.



His vision encompasses positioning Ghana as a digital hub within Africa while advocating for the application of digital technology and artificial intelligence across sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.