Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid re-elected president of ARDA for second term

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive for the National Petroleum Authority

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has been re-elected President of the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) for a second term.

His re-election was confirmed during the association's Annual General Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, following his renomination by the Executive Secretary and approval by the Executive Committee.



During his previous term, Dr. Abdul-Hamid led ARDA to achieve strategic objectives, enhancing the association's presence and visibility in key continental and global energy platforms. His leadership also secured strategic partnerships and financial stability through improved membership and sponsorships.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid initiated structural reforms within ARDA to improve staff inclusion and working conditions. His second term, which will be his last, aims to continue these reforms and further advance the association's objectives.

ARDA, formerly known as the African Refiners Association (ARA), was founded in 2006 in Cape Town, South Africa, with support from refiners and regulatory bodies of various African countries. It aims to promote the interests of the African downstream petroleum sector.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid, a former Minister of Information and of Inner City and Zongo Development, expressed gratitude for the re-election, acknowledging the support of the association's membership and Executive Committee.



He also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing him as NPA Chief Executive, which he credited for enhancing his leadership skills in the global energy industry.