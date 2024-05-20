Dr. Okoe-Boye announces phased commissioning of agenda 111 projects

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Health Minister, announced that the government will commission and operationalize the Agenda 111 projects in phases.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Health Sector Annual Summit in Accra, Dr. Okoe-Boye outlined the strategy to launch completed hospitals in stages, operationalize them, and then proceed to the next batch.



The three-day summit provides a platform to evaluate the health sector’s performance, successes, challenges, and plans for achieving improved healthcare. This year’s theme is “Quality Healthcare Delivery: A Catalyst for Achieving Universal Health Coverage in Ghana.”



Dr. Okoe-Boye highlighted several challenges the health sector faces, including unpaid bills, uncompleted projects, irregular supply of commodities, and shortages of medicines. He also pointed out issues with attracting and retaining critical health professionals, especially in remote areas, and the impact of intermittent power supply on healthcare services.

Despite these challenges, the Health Ministry plans to implement service delivery interventions using a comprehensive approach and will strengthen the health system to respond to public health emergencies. Additionally, the ministry aims to address current migration issues within the health workforce and roll out the E-health platform to lower health facilities.



The ministry also intends to enhance private sector collaboration to operationalize a new bio-equivalent center, boosting the production and export of clinically tested herbal medicines in Ghana.