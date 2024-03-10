Dr. Otchere Ankrah advises against foreign interference in Ghana's policies

Dr. Otchere Ankrah

Dr. Otchere Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University College, has underscored the significance of national sovereignty, cautioning U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer against involvement in Ghana’s domestic policies.

Asserting Ghana’s autonomy as an independent nation, Dr. Ankrah stressed that the country is fully competent in determining its own path, particularly on issues like anti-LGBTQ+ policies and other national matters.



Expressing concern over external interference in Ghana’s affairs, Dr. Ankrah urged for non-interference and emphasized the nation’s right to self-determination.

In a direct address to the U.S. Ambassador, Dr. Otchere Ankrah stated, “Every issue the U.S. wants to dictate for us, our stance on anti-LGBTQ+ issues has nothing to do with them, they shouldn't decide the cars we drive, or how we spend our money; they should mind their own issues.”



Following Parliament's approval of the anti-LGBT bill, U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer voiced her dismay, expressing concerns over the legislation's potential impact on human rights, freedom of speech, assembly, and the press. She further warned of adverse effects on public order, public health, Ghana’s international reputation, and economy in a tweet.