Dr. Rashid Pelpuo calls on MPs to champion awareness and support for Obstetric Fistula Treatment

Rashid Pelpuo Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Chair of Parliament's Population and Development Committee, has urged MPs to lead the fight against obstetric fistula, a severe childbirth injury.

Speaking at a UNFPA conference in Accra, Pelpuo emphasized MPs' role in raising awareness, supporting prevention, and allocating funds for treatment.

Obstetric fistula causes incontinence and social isolation but can be treated with timely intervention.

The conference, attended by key stakeholders including the First Lady and UNFPA Country Director, highlighted the need for parliamentary action to prevent and treat fistula, promoting the health and dignity of women and girls.

It calls for collaboration and commitment to address this challenge.

Source: starrfm.com.gh