Dr Samuel Frimpong to contest Asante Akyem North Parliamentary seat

Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, a Technical Economic Advisor at the office of the Vice President

As NPP opens nominations for parliamentary elections, Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, a Technical Economic Advisor at the office of the Vice President, has announced his bid to contest the Asante Akyem North Constituency seat in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The declaration came in a heartwarming setting, as Dr Frimpong celebrated his birthday at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, surrounded by children on admission, only to be ambushed by a fan group called "Friends of Dr Frimpong."



Amidst the birthday festivities, the Friends of Dr Frimpong group, displaying enthusiasm and confidence in his leadership, officially picked the nomination form on his behalf.



The form is an endorsement for Dr Frimpong to become the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the hotly contested Asante Akyem North Constituency.



Addressing the media at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, Dr Frimpong expressed gratitude to the group for their support.



He acknowledged the pressing need to address the decline in the NPP's support compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) within the constituency.

Dr Frimpong, committed to reversing this trend, asserted, "As the party strategizes to break the eight, I am determined to contribute to the efforts by party faithfuls."



The Asante Akyem North Constituency faced internal disunity after the parliamentary primaries, resulting in the NDC candidate securing an unprecedented 36.1% of the votes during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Recent research indicates that Dr S.K. Frimpong is widely admired by delegates of Asante Akyem North for his philanthropic endeavors across various sectors.



The educationist, Chartered Management Consultant, Chartered Professional Administration Consultant, politician, philanthropist, and religious leader has earned praise from both NDC and NPP supporters for his humility, ability to foster unity, and contributions to the constituency's development.



Dr Frimpong outlined his campaign's focus on health, agriculture, and job creation for the youth.

He plans to provide skills training and advocate for developmental projects, leveraging his extensive networks. In a plea to party delegates, Dr Frimpong called for massive support in the upcoming internal election to elect parliamentary candidates.



He pledged to collaborate with chiefs and opinion leaders to bring progress and development to the Asante Akyem North Constituency.



Beyond the political arena, Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong showcased his compassionate side during the birthday celebration at the hospital.



Not only did he dine with the children, but he also paid the hospital bills for a detained child who tragically lost the mother and twin at birth.



Additionally, Dr. Frimpong arranged accommodation for the child's grandmother near the hospital, ensuring the baby, now discharged from the incubator without a mother, receives the necessary care.

As the political landscape in Asante Akyem North evolves, Dr Samuel Frimpong's candidacy promises a blend of leadership, compassion, and commitment to the well-being of the constituency.



The 2024 elections will undoubtedly be closely watched as Dr Frimpong vies for the parliamentary seat, aiming to usher in a new era of progress and unity through his Restoration Agenda.



OGB