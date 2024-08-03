Dr. Serebour slams Prempeh I Airport management over Ghc5.00 for drop-off

Prempeh I International Airport

Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the Ghana Medical Association, has criticized Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi for imposing a GHc5.00 drop-off fee.

He questioned why this fee exists in Kumasi while Accra offers free drop-offs, arguing that passengers dropping off do not need the 30-minute parking justification provided.

Dr. Serebour suggested exempting drop-offs from the fee and creating arrangements for those who need parking. He emphasized the need for consistent standards across all Ghanaian airports, calling the Kumasi fee unfair and likening it to being cheated.



