Dr Socé Fall urges policy reforms to end detention of patients for non-payment of bills

Dr. Ibrahima Socé Fall, the Director in charge of Global Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Programme at the World Health Organisation (WHO), has condemned the practice of detaining patients in health facilities due to their inability to pay medical bills.

In an interview facilitated by Speak Up Africa, Dr. Socé Fall stressed the need for countries to implement real policy reforms to prevent such practices. He highlighted the importance of establishing more equitable payment plans, especially for the poor, to ensure that detention of patients and their family members for non-payment of medical bills is eliminated.



Dr. Socé Fall emphasized that detaining patients after treatment for non-payment is not only harmful to health but also goes against international law. He advocated for the achievement of universal health coverage (UHC) as a solution to this problem, as it would eliminate out-of-pocket payments for healthcare services.



The theme for this year's World Health Day, "My health, my right," underscores the importance of ensuring the right to health for all. Dr. Socé Fall noted that political stability is crucial for guaranteeing this right, especially in regions where humanitarian assistance is needed.



He called for urgent solutions to prevent the detention of patients for non-payment of medical bills, emphasizing that this practice is unacceptable. The WHO recommends that detaining patients for non-payment of bills be prohibited, as it can have serious health consequences and violates human rights.

Dr. Socé Fall highlighted the need for countries to pass and implement laws that ensure access to health services for all. Despite at least 140 countries recognizing health as a human right in their constitutions, more than half of the world's population still lacks full access to essential health services.



He emphasized that health and human rights must always be interconnected, with everyone having the right to healthcare and to be treated with dignity and respect. Dr. Socé Fall called for multi-sectoral approaches involving governments, civil society, and international organizations to establish and enforce health-related rights.



He urged African leaders to prioritize health systems, invest in the sector, ensure the availability of medicines and vaccines, and engage new technologies to improve healthcare delivery on the continent.



Dr. Socé Fall also stressed the importance of preventive care and health promotion, calling for investments in human resources to enhance healthcare delivery in Africa.