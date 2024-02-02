Dr. Winnifred N. Mahama appointed acting director of ISD

Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama

Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama has been appointed as the Acting Director of the Information Services Department (ISD), assuming responsibility for the efficient and effective management of the department's operations.

Following the reassignment of Mr. David Owusu-Amoah as the Technical Coordinator of the Information Services Department (ISD) Transformation Agenda, Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama has been designated as the Acting Director of the ISD.



Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama previously worked as the Head of the Access to Information Division within the Information Services Department (ISD) where she demonstrated her skills as a Communications Specialist.

Utilizing her vast experience as a renowned development communications expert and accredited Public Relations practitioner within the Civil Service, Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama takes charge of the newly revamped ISD, assuming leadership responsibilities.