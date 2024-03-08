Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings calls for active citizen participation in Ghana's democratic process

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

During the 67th Independence Day parade in Accra, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, delivered a rallying call for Ghanaians to engage actively in nation-building and uphold democratic values.

Dr. Zanetor underscored that democracy is not a static concept but rather an ongoing process requiring the collective involvement of all citizens. She urged individuals to reflect on the challenges confronting democratic systems across the continent and emphasized the importance of each citizen's contribution to preserving and strengthening Ghana's democracy.



Speaking on the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride," Dr. Zanetor cautioned against negative practices in politics and encouraged the identification and enhancement of positive aspects to consolidate democracy. She stressed the need to emulate positive behaviors and avoid detrimental habits prevalent in the political landscape.



In anticipation of the upcoming December polls, Dr. Zanetor appealed to stakeholders to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, advocating for free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Mr. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive for KoKMA, reflected on Ghana's historical journey since the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in 1966. He emphasized the country's steadfast commitment to democratic rule since the adoption of the 1992 constitution. Mr. Tawiah highlighted the significance of investing in human security and development for the prosperity of all citizens.



Ghana's democratic achievements were lauded, with Mr. Tawiah noting the successful holding of eight successive elections without military interference. He urged students to cultivate discipline, respect for authority, and dedication to their academic pursuits, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.