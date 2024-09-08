News

Driver’s Mate Analogy: NAPO defends Bawumia; takes wipe at Mahama

NAPOScreenshot 2024 09 08 085010.png Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 8 Sep 2024

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia against criticism from former President John Mahama.

Responding to Mahama's mockery of Bawumia's "driver’s mate" analogy, NAPO argued that some mates become better than their drivers, implying Bawumia is a better choice for Ghana than Mahama.

He also praised the NPP’s achievements, such as Free Senior High School and NHIS, while subtly jabbing Mahama for being a "liar" and "thief."

NAPO urged Ghanaians to compare the NPP’s performance to the NDC’s.

