Duala Medical Center advises parents on children's oral health

WO1 Abigail Adjeley Nortey, Principal Physician Assistant speaking at a health talk

Dr. Awura Adjoa Nunoo, Senior Medical Officer at Duala Medical Center, has urged parents to prioritize their children's oral hygiene, emphasizing the importance of regular visits to the dentist.

She highlighted that children under 10 are more prone to dental injuries due to their active play, often resulting in broken teeth and tongue lacerations, making dental visits crucial for their well-being.



Speaking at a health talk organized by the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with Duala Medical Center, Dr. Nunoo reassured children that there is no need to fear hospitals or dentists, emphasizing that dental professionals are there to help them and they should approach appointments confidently.



According to Graphic Online reports, the World Oral Health Day (WOHD) event, held under the theme "A Happy Mouth is A Happy Body," aimed to raise awareness about good oral health practices among students from various schools, including Services Primary and Junior High School, Garrison Primary School, and others.



The dental department of the 37 Military Hospital demonstrated proper tooth-brushing techniques and highlighted the importance of oral care.

Dr. Nunoo stressed the impact of oral health on overall well-being, noting that it affects eating, sleeping, and mental health. She emphasized the need for regular dental check-ups every six months to a year to maintain good oral health.



Warrant Officer Class I (WOI) Abigail Adjeley Nortey, Principal Physician Assistant at the 37 Medical Dental Department, warned students about the dangers of untreated dental caries, which can lead to severe complications such as facial swelling and difficulty chewing if left untreated.



She advised students to be gentle with each other during play to prevent dental trauma.