Dubai Company storms court next Thursday on ambulance case

In the ongoing Ambulance Purchase trial, Richard Jakpa, the third accused, has disclosed that accessories for the ambulances were deliberately dumped at Tema Port by elements within the Akufo-Addo government.

The empty container was found in Shanghai.



Jakpa, along with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, faces allegations of improper procurement, causing state financial loss.

Jakpa refuted claims of receiving 50% of the contract sum, attributing the delays and financial losses to government negligence.



The trial continues with Big Sea Trading Limited expected to present its evidence on July 11, 2024.



