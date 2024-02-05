'Dumsor' has restricted my social life - ECG boss

ECG Managing director, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, has recently revealed that he has adopted a new approach to his social life by refraining from attending public events such as weddings and funerals.

This decision was made due to the constant negative reactions and criticisms he receives from the public whenever there is a power outage (dumsor).



At events, he mentioned feeling uneasy because when the power goes off, everyone tends to look at him, apparently, making him the center of attention in such situations, which makes him uncomfortable.



He asserted that power supply is frequently interrupted due to insufficient credit on the meters of the power consumers.



According to Mr Mahama, whenever there is a power outage, individuals tend to accuse ECG of disconnecting them without first verifying their meters to see if they have run out of credit.

During an interview on Peace FM, Mr Mahama stated he had decided to stay at home to prevent such awkward moments.



During the briefing session, the Chief Executive Officer of ECG elaborated on the company's operational procedures and highlighted some of the difficulties faced in the ongoing nationwide meter audit exercise.



According to him, the organization has implemented a range of cutting-edge solutions, such as shortcodes and a mobile application, to enable consumers to conveniently access their services from the comfort of their own homes.