Dumsor under Mahama collapsed my TV business – Smart Nkansah

Smart Nkansah

Smart Nkansah, a Ghanaian veteran highlife singer and guitarist, and the founder of Sweet Talks Band has revealed that he once operated a television station but had to sell it due to power outages popularly known as dumsor.

The musician said he operated Alive TV, which is today Agoo TV, but the energy crisis under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) collapsed his business.



He said he was one of the businesses that had to fold up due to the energy crisis.



Appearing on The Weekend Morning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Smart Nkansah discussed the situation at the time. was so dire that it caused serious problems for his business.



He told host Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that he sold the channel to avoid getting into debt.

The musician says he has not abandoned music, but because of his long stay abroad, his fans and Ghanaians seem to have forgotten about him.



According to him, he is still doing music and has not abandoned the craft.



“I was one of those who was affected by the energy crisis under the previous Mahama-led administration. I was operating Alive TV, but I had to sell the station because Dumsor affected my business. The channel is now Agoo TV.



I spent some 20 years in London and returned in 2013 and established the TV station. But because of the dumsor under Mahama, I was one of those who got affected. “I had to sell the TV station.”