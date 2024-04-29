'Dumsor' will very soon become a thing of the past – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has reassured the public that the ongoing electricity supply issues, colloquially known as 'dumsor', will soon be addressed.

During his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia conveyed his confidence in the government's initiatives to tackle the problem while addressing the Clergy and Imams in Akropong on Monday, April 29.



Acknowledging the economic challenges and the current power issues, Dr. Bawumia stated, "I know there are challenges, and I don’t want to downplay them. We are committed to addressing them. Presently, we are facing power challenges, but according to the information I've received from the Minister for Energy, these challenges will soon, very soon, become a thing of the past."

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has faced criticism from various quarters, including businesses and the Ghana Union of Traders Association, for the recent inconsistent power supply.



The traders' association has urged ECG to provide a load-shedding timetable to aid their operations. However, ECG has maintained that the current situation does not necessitate such a timetable.