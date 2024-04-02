E. P. College of Education facing overcrowding, seeks funding for new auditorium

Dr. Dickson Tsey, Principal of E. P. College of Education, Amedzofe

The E. P. College of Education, Amedzofe (AMECO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region is struggling to accommodate its rapidly growing student population due to the limited capacity of its auditorium.

According to a Graphic Online report, with a seating capacity of only 250, the decades-old hall is unable to accommodate the current enrolment of 1,096 students. This has led to official functions being held outdoors, exposing attendees to the harsh Amedzofe weather.



To address this issue, the college management has obtained the architectural design and bill of quantity for a modern auditorium but is awaiting funding from the GETFund or other public-spirited organizations and individuals to commence the project.



The Principal, Dr. Dickson Tsey, announced this at the 17th matriculation of the college, where 240 fresh students were admitted to various programs.



Dr. Tsey highlighted AMECO's commitment to providing equal opportunities for tertiary education, particularly for women and applicants from less-endowed schools. The college also admits talented sportsmen and women who meet the general entry requirements, aiming to provide opportunities for everyone to realize their potential and excel in sports.

The matriculation ceremony also marked the launch of a five-year strategic plan focusing on enhancing teaching and learning, infrastructure development, leadership, and quality management. The plan emphasizes stakeholder engagement, quality assurance, inclusivity, gender diversity, and partnership for sustainable development.



In line with its commitment to providing a world-class learning experience, AMECO plans to invest in faculty, update the curriculum, and leverage modern technology.



The Chairman of the AMECO Governing Council, Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, emphasized the college's dedication to providing quality education and equipping students with the skills needed to succeed in today's dynamic world.