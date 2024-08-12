E/R: GES rewards teacher with a car for outstanding performance

Michael expressed gratitude and encouraged fellow teachers to view their work as a calling

Terkpetey Michael, a 40-year-old Economics teacher at Abuakwa State College, has been honored as the overall best teacher at the Ghana Education Service (GES) Outstanding Achievement Awards in Koforidua.

With 15 years of dedicated service, Michael's hard work and creativity earned him a brand-new saloon car, donated by Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Abuakwa North Constituency.



The event, themed "Inspiring Change: Recovery Begins with Teachers," recognized 66 educators and non-teaching staff for their exceptional contributions.

Michael expressed gratitude and encouraged fellow teachers to view their work as a calling, emphasizing the importance of dedication to student development.



