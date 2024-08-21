News

E/R: Man abandons wife after birth of triplets, a few years after delivering twins

Screenshot 2024 08 21 102230.png The hospital has expressed concern over increasing cases of stranded patients

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Samuel Boateng, a 36-year-old barber, has reportedly abandoned his wife, Gloria Teye, 25, after she gave birth to triplets.

Gloria, who is from Nkurakan in the Eastern Region, delivered the triplets at home before being transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Samuel left the hospital after learning about the triplets and has since ignored Gloria’s calls. This adds to their previous children, including twins.

Gloria, whose husband cited financial strain from his struggling barbershop, is now seeking public assistance to cover her hospital bills.

The hospital has expressed concern over increasing cases of stranded patients unable to settle their bills.

