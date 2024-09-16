E/R: NDC alleges widespread illegal transfers, a polling station with a single voter in Asuogyaman

Jamal Konneh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of manipulating the voter register in the Eastern Region, alleging illegal transfers of thousands of voters.

At a press conference on September 16, 2024, the NDC highlighted several irregularities, including discrepancies in absentee and proxy voter lists.



They claimed that voter transfers in constituencies such as Achiase, Nkawkaw, and Lower Manya Krobo were inflated illegally.

The NDC demanded a forensic audit and announced a protest on September 17 to pressure the EC to address these issues ahead of the 2024 elections.



Read full article