E/R: One of the triplets abandoned by father dies at Eastern Regional Hospital

Dead Image The mother pleads for public help to cover medical bills and support her surviving children

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Gloria Teye, a 25-year-old mother, tragically lost one of her newborn triplets due to financial struggles, making it difficult to afford necessary medications.

Abandoned by the children's father, Samuel Boateng, Gloria now faces raising six children alone, including another set of twins.

Stranded in the hospital and overwhelmed, she pleads for public help to cover medical bills and support her surviving children.

This heartbreaking story highlights the growing need for stronger support systems for vulnerable families in Ghana.

Source: starrfm.com.gh