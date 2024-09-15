E/R: Truck loaded with drinks crashes, trapped driver’s mate rescued

Both the driver and his mate, who suffered serious injuries, were taken to the hospital

A Rhino truck transporting Vitamilk products was involved in a serious accident on the Koforidua-Mamfe highway near Nyamebekyere in the Eastern Region.

The crash, which occurred at 5:57 AM, caused the truck to overturn, trapping the driver's mate.



A rescue team from the Koforidua Municipal Fire Station, led by ADO I Edward Quansah, arrived at 6:12 AM and freed the trapped victim with the help of additional extrication tools.

Both the driver and his mate, who suffered serious injuries, were taken to Koforidua Central Hospital.



Fire Commander ACFO I Timothy Osafo-Affum later assessed the scene.



