E/R: Young woman found drowned with sack loaded with stones tied around waist

The locals stumbled upon her body floating near the shore of river Afram at Akotoe community.

A young woman has been mysteriously found drowned in Upper Manya Krobo district in Eastern Region.

The locals stumbled upon her body floating near the shore of river Afram at Akotoe community.



Witnesses immediately rushed to town to inform community Elders.



A group was assembled the following morning to return to the scene, only to uncover disturbing evidence suggesting foul play.



The victim, believed to be 18-year-old was found with a sack loaded with stones tied around her waist, in an apparent attempt by her assailants to conceal her body.



Despite the effort, the weight failed to submerge her, leaving her remains visible.

Authorities were promptly alerted, and an official report was filed with the police.



The body has since been retrieved and transported to the police hospital morgue in Accra for further investigation.



“They saw something floating on the water, so they went closer and saw that it was human being that got drowned so they quickly run to town to report to an elderly person. The following morning they organized and went to the site, found out that it is a young lady but they didn’t touch the body. So they went to police to make official report,” Akor Samuel Odehi, the District Director of National Disaster Management Organization confirmed to Kasspa FM.



He continued “The report they brought to me was that when they went for the body they realize that the young lady of about 18 years was killed. There was a sack loaded with stones so they tied the sack with the stone and hooked around the lady’s waist thinking the stone with sink the lady so that nobody sees the body but the body was still floating”



The community remains on the edge as speculation surrounds the circumstances of the young woman’s demise.

It comes amidst rising mysterious killings of women in the Krobo enclave in recent time.



One suspect has recently been arrested.



He is alleged to have confessed to the killings but claimed a chop bar operator hired him to do so for some rituals