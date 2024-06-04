EC, National Security declares Kasoa a red zone area

George Ayisi

Source: TIG Post

Kasoa has been declared a red zone by the National Security and Electoral Commission due to recent chaos.

George Ayisi of NADMO expressed concern over violent incidents during voter transfer processes, emphasizing the need for understanding and calm.



He mentioned the 2020 incident involving MP Hawa Koomson, confirming her admission to firing a gunshot.

Despite efforts to prevent violence, Kasoa remains a red zone, highlighting the challenges of security management in the area.



