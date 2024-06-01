EC captures over 22,000 new voters in Western North Region

The Juaboso district had the most challenges with 94 cases

Source: GNA

A total of 22,829 new voters have registered in the Western North Region during the limited voters' registration exercise, with 11,383 males and 11,446 females participating.

The Electoral Commission's Regional Director, Mr. Godwin Tawiah Okley, shared that the registration saw 314 persons challenged.



Waiwso district recorded the highest number of registrations at 4,400, while Suaman District had 1,428 registrants.

The Juaboso district had the most challenges with 94 cases.



Mr. Okley expressed satisfaction with the exercise and optimism for the upcoming voter transfer and proxy registration processes.



